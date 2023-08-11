Zimbabwe: Police Raise Concern Over Night Political Rallies - Say Citizens' Security Compromised

ZIMBABWE Republic Police (ZRP) has warned political parties against holding rallies or door-to-door campaigns at night, saying such conduct puts citizens' lives in danger.

With only two weeks left before the August 23 harmonised elections, some politicians are stretching to reach every corner of the country, at times having two or three rallies in one day forcing them to convene in the dark.

Addressing journalists attending an elections reporting workshop in Kariba this week, ZRP national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said political leaders must not be selfish but prioritise safety and security of their supporters by desisting from holding activities at night.

He said rallies and door-to-door campaigns at night were illegal.

"Definitely we don't allow night rallies and door-to-door campaigns which are a real security threat for the country," said Nyathi.

The police spokesperson appealed to the media to play its role in maintenance of peace.

"As the election fever grips the country, we continue to urge the media not to lose focus and intensify its informative and coverage role to ensure a conducive environment before, during and after the elections on 23 August 2023.

"However, the media must ensure that its coverage of the election processes and security environment remain objective, balanced and put the security of the public and country in general into consideration," said Nyathi.

From January 1 to July 31 this year, ZRP received a total of 2 663 notifications on holding of rallies, public meetings and related matters from across the political divide, he said.

Nyathi urged candidates to first seek permission from building owners to paste posters on walls in terms of chapter 2:13 of the Electoral Act.

Meanwhile, Dr Nannete Silukhuni, director of strategic planning, monitoring and evaluation in Ministry of Information said at the heart of every election, the rights of voters to make informed decisions, rights of candidates to express their promises and the rights of journalists to gather and dissemination remain fundamental.

She highlighted government had put appropriate legislative frameworks to curb electoral malpractices.

The success of polls is hinged on how the media covers them while journalists should ensure fair, balanced and factual news coverage.

Political parties must package information on their policies for broadcast by mass media and not expect newsrooms or journalists to do the bidding for them, Silukhuni added.

She appealed to scribes to avoid publishing unverified information, unofficial election results, and not propagate inflammatory or hate speech.