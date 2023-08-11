Uganda: HR Managers Body, Brightermonday Sign MOU for Job , Skill Matching Technology

The Human Resource Managers' Association of Uganda (HRMAU) has signed the partnership Memorandum of Association (MoU) with BrighterMonday Uganda, the largest job matching and career platform in Uganda to leverage the job market data and opportunities for its members and the wider public.

HRMAU has over 1,200 professional members who will benefit from the job and skill matching technology from BrighterMonday Uganda which offers its clients to make searching for opportunities faster, simpler and transparent.

The partnership will also provide industry insights that will be valuable to the public and private sector in understanding human resource and people trends and also complement their services with a variety of engagements both online and offline for HRMAU members.

"We want our members to have easy access to the job market and the technology BrighterMonday Uganda brings on board ensures that they have an added advantage because the demand for technology driven processes such as recruitment brings more efficiency and we want our members to always be at the forefront of new technology , Ronald K. Bbosa, the president of HRMAU said.

"Our partnership with BrighterMonday Uganda will enable us to continue creating awareness on the human resource profession, standards and regulations which will help employers, jobseekers & students alike through numerous engagements and initiatives in the coming months."

Xenia Wachira, the Country Manager of BrighterMonday Uganda said, "Our data together with HRAMU's expertise is going to revolutionize how we serve our clients especially those that utilize our executive recruitment services for hiring across the board."

"This partnership reiterates our desire to partner with experts who bring value to our clients."