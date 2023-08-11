Uganda: Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon's Revamped 42km Route to Spotlight Kasese's Natural Charms

As the eagerly awaited date of September 2 approaches for the second installment of the Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon, the excitement surrounding the upcoming adventure continues to grow. The newly designed 42km course promises to unveil the breathtaking landscapes and diverse biodiversity that position Uganda as an exceptional global tourist destination.

The organizers of the Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon have gone above and beyond to craft a route that captures the region's natural glory. This year's 42km path has been meticulously drawn to grant participants access to Kasese's awe-inspiring landscape.

The redesigned 42km course provides participants with an exceptional opportunity to come in close proximity to the Queen Elizabeth National Park, encounter the Equator--where the world's hemispheres converge--and gaze upon the majestic Rwenzori Mountains. This intricate journey will rightly illustrate to participants the reasons why Uganda remains The Pearl of Africa.

"We wanted runners to have the rare experience of racing through the naturally beautiful and captivating sites of the region. We have just a few weeks to the marathon and runners should look forward to the beautiful challenge that this route will offer them," said Julius Nkuraija, Equator Hikes.

The marathon route guides runners through the villages of Kikorongo, Muhokya, Kirembe II, Kirembe I, and Kamaiba, granting glimpses of various water landmarks like Kikorongo Crater Lake and Lake George. The organisers aim to leave a lasting impression on participants, inspiring them to share their remarkable experiences and promote more tourism in the region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Beyond the challenging 42km track, the marathon also features an exhilarating 21km half marathon, which remains unchanged from last year's edition. The route has since garnered worldwide acclaim, earning recognition as one of the globe's most picturesque half-marathons by USA Today. Simultaneously, the 5km marathon route takes runners through Kasese's streets, offering enchanting views of the iconic Rwenzori Mountain ranges.

The Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon is not just a race; it is a celebration of adventure and the extraordinary beauty of Kasese. For the runners, it is an opportunity to push their limits and explore the wonders of this enchanting region. For the locals, it is a chance to showcase the beauty, explore different business opportunities and appreciate the visitors.