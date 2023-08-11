Uganda: Gen Muhoozi Commissions Multi-Billion Apartments in Bombo

The Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has promised that barracks will be built all around the country to meet forces' accommodation needs.

Muhoozi, made the pledge at the commissioning of multi-billion apartments and transport workshop at the Land Forces Headquarters in Bombo.

The apartment that has been named after Patrice Lumumba, the former Prime Minister of the present-day Democratic Republic of Congo will accommodate over 16 officers' families.

Muhoozi, said Bombo barracks which was founded in 1906, is of historical significance to Uganda and East Africa.

He further thanked the President and Commander-in-Chief for his tireless efforts in building the army and facilitating it with modern facilities and equipment.

In the same spirit, he thanked the army leadership especially, the Commander Land Forces, Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga for the pivotal role in constructing the officers' apartment and motor vehicle workshop.

On his part, Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga thanked Gen Muhoozi for acting at a time when he was needed most.

"If it wasn't you, these projects would have been totally down but because you came in, you really revived our programmes; for example, the project of constructing the perimeter fence which is about to be completed." Muhanga said.

The Chief of Staff, Land Forces, Maj Gen Jack Bakasumba told the invited guests that Gen Muhoozi's resilience and his 'good' methods of work made it possible in building these structures worth billion of money and promised to ensure that the facilities are well protected.

All the works were done by UPDF Engineers' Brigade.

Lt Col James Lwegaba, informed the guests that in Financial Year 2020, the Land Force received Shs28.5 billion for the construction of 400 Housing units in various formations.

He added that more projects are going on and nearly complete in different Divisions and Brigades.