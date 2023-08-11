Uganda: NBS Sport's Ritah Tugumisirize's Journey to the Netball World Tournament

NBS Sport, as the forefront champion of Ugandan sports, has once again demonstrated its commitment to showcasing our nation's sporting excellence on the global stage.

This time, Ritah Tugumisirize, an NBS Sport reporter, ventured to South Africa to cover the electrifying Netball World Tournament, creating waves of pride and enthusiasm back home.

This marked Ritah's debut coverage of a Netball World Cup, and she shared her impressions. She was awed at, "The level of skill and teamwork witnessed was stunning, the organisation was flawless, a memorable one for me, crowning it all with holding the World Cup trophy!"

For Ugandan sports enthusiasts, the highlight was undoubtedly the inspiring journey of our very own She Cranes.

A standout performance that garnered attention was their classification game against South Africa, a nail-biting clash that ended in a triumphant victory of 49-47 for Uganda.

The She Cranes' remarkable performance ultimately led them to finish 5th overall in the tournament, securing the top position in Africa - a moment that will be etched in Ugandan sports history.

NBS Sport's coverage of the Netball World Tournament received an overwhelming reception from Ugandan sports fans. Ritah's reporting for "Sport This Morning" to "NBS Sport Live" resonated deeply with the audience, reaffirming NBS Sport's status as the go-to station for all sports-related news and updates.

Ritah Tugumisirize believes that NBS Sport's coverage has played a pivotal role in inspiring young Ugandan athletes and motivating them to pursue their dreams. "By weaving their stories into the fabric of our coverage, we have elevated these athletes to national heroes, gaining them recognition and appreciation even on the global stage."

As NBS Sport continues to stand as the beacon of Ugandan sports coverage, Tugumisirize's coverage of the Netball World Tournament is a testament to the channel's unwavering commitment to showcasing and celebrating our nation's sporting achievements.