Botswana: Track Set for Cycling Challenge

Gaborone — The much anticipated Dimension Data Route 73 Mountain Bike (MTB) cycling challenge (DDR73) has reached climax, as the Route 73 king and queen will be crowned August 12 at Stay Well Gardens in Rasesa.

The DDR73 MTB cycling challenge by Cycle for Life Club offers distances of 73km which is the main and most contested category.

It also has 54km, 30km fun rides, 30km corporate ride as well as kiddies 5km to 15km fun ride.

Now in its sixth edition, the cycling challenge race brings in new developments aimed at improving the race challenge such as the introduction of technology where the use of a Racemap GPS Tracker device will be used specifically for the 73km distance challenge this year.

Termed 'The Connected Race,' the cycling race is expected to bring spectators closer to the action with data analytics generated during the race and delivering it to them in innovative ways, without having to be physically present at some points of interests.

The connected virtual experience will also treat stakeholders to real time analytics, which will include terrain analysis, speed calculations, distances covered and predictions on finish times can also be made.

Of interest and exciting feature about this connected race is the leader board, which will show the data performance of the riders in relation to the leading rider.

Requiring immense strength, tactic, appropriate feeding, skill and poise, the ever challenging terrain of DDR73 race often needs riders to be strategic, especially where podium finish is measured by fractions of minutes and seconds.

Expected to feature past champions and future new champions, the spectators will have a chance to see the likes of previous DDR73 male champion, Thokozani Mahlangu along with his strongest competitors Gontse Lethokwe, Sandile Slave-Moyo, as well as Dan Mophuting among others in the 73km open distance category.

For the females, future female champion Lobopo Kono is expected to compete with Gobona Mantle and Bakang Ebudilwe.

Kono competed at the Confederation of African Cycling (CAC) Mountain Bike (MTB) African championships that were held in Johannesburg, South Africa and registered a personal best performance in June this year.

Eyes will also be on Ebudilwe, on how she defends her DDR73 title which Kono is hungry for.

The ride between Mantle and Kono is that of a teacher/student relationship, as the two have engaged on coaching sessions with MTB ladies beginners.

The route track for the sixth edition comes as challenging as always, with sharp turns on single tracks and running between farms in the Bokaa area.

It also consists of climbs such as Molokwane hills, Godzilla, Tshele and the famous Raboiki hill.

Cyclists will also navigate the uneven and undulating terrain through the Bokaa dam, enjoying the natural bush scenes and not forgetting the ultimate prize to the end.

For spectators who will be remaining at the venue, DDR73 race director, Mmuso Phonchi indicated that there would be a live feed for their viewing.

"There will be a 3 metres x 2 metres television screen at the venue, where there will be a live-feed as and when cyclists pass points of interest, coupled with interviews of cyclists, organisers and spectators in between," Phonchi said.

The winner of the DDR73 MTB challenge, for the 73km distance will walk away with P8 000, second position is set at P5 000 and P3 000 third spot for both male and females. In addition, the first Motswana citizen with a valid Omang and who will complete the 73 km distance in both female and males will get an additional P5 000.

BOPA