Botswana: UB Runs Against NCDs

Gaborone — In a dedicated effort to combat the rising prevalence of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) within the nation, the University of Botswana (UB) is gearing up to host its 2nd Annual Marathon scheduled for September 24 at the UB Stadium.

With an unwavering commitment to advancing health and wellness in the country, the event is spearheaded by the UB Foundation, which is devoted to raising funds for graduate scholarships.

The upcoming marathon seeks to draw attention to the significant impact of NCDs, which stem from unhealthy lifestyles, and demonstrate how active participation can help manage these conditions.

At a press conference, Mhitshane Reetsang, the Director of the UB Foundation said, "Research indicates that health and wellness are under threat of NCDs which are the resultant of unhealthy lifestyles that can be managed through running."

She said it is through research that universities can guide the nation to scratch where it itches. Notable figures, such as UB alumnus and healthcare practitioner Dr Wedu Somolekae, have already pledged their support for this crucial health initiative.

Dr Somolekae highlighted the heavy toll NCDs have taken on Botswana, straining government resources.

"The projected cost of treatment and lost output is P13.2 billion every year," she said, underscoring the urgent need for a coordinated, national response to the complex health challenges.

The upcoming UB Marathon aims to rally approximately 3000 runners, united in the mission to combat NCDs.

Building upon the success of the inaugural 2022 marathon, which witnessed close to 1000 participants, Reetsang confirmed around 130 registrations thus far, and announced plans to conduct activations to attract more participants.

The event has captured international interest, with foreign runners expressing interest in the marathon. Notably, the UB Marathon will embrace inclusivity by specially catering to people with disabilities in Botswana.

Runners will embark on various distances, including 5, 10, 21, and 42km routes through the school premises and Gaborone city.

The marathon maps promise to guide participants through iconic city landmarks, adding an exciting dimension to the run. Registration fees for the UB Marathon are set at P300 for the 42.2km race, P250 for the 21.1km race, P200 for the 10km race, and P150 for the 5km Fun Race.

Special discounted rates are available for UB staff, alumni, groups, and clubs, making the event accessible to a diverse audience. With prizes exceeding P200 000, the event promises to attract spirited competition.

The University is set to unveil its mineral tiered sponsors shortly.

This year's marathon underscores the University of Botswana's commitment to fostering a healthier society and its dedication to alleviating the impact of NCDs. The stage is set for a momentous event that will not only promote physical well-being but also unite the community in a collective effort to combat these pressing health challenges.

BOPA