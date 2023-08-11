Mauritius: Prime Minister Seeks Increased Collaboration With the Local Media in Fight Against Drugs

10 August 2023
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

In the context of the National Campaign Against Drugs entitled 'Unis contre la drogue' (United against Drugs), the Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Home Affairs and External Communications, Minister for Rodrigues, Outer Islands and Territorial Integrity, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, met, this afternoon, with newspaper and broadcast media directors, at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

The objective of the meeting was to establish a close cooperation and strengthen collaboration with the media so as to rally their active support in the fight against drugs.

The Prime Minister thus briefed the newspaper and broadcast media directors on the purpose of the National Campaign, aiming at mobilising and creating awareness among the population on the dangers and risks of drug use as well as promoting the prevention of drug abuse. Mr Jugnauth informed of the activities and projects being implemented under the Campaign in the battle against drug abuse and trafficking.

The role of the media in sensitising the population was highlighted by the Prime Minister as their reach and influence could be harnessed to convince people to join in the fight against the drug scourge.

The newspaper and broadcast media directors also made several proposals, which were duly noted by the Prime Minister, as regards their contribution to the National Campaign Against Drugs.

It is recalled that a workshop and interactive session between the Prime Minister and youngsters from the southern region of Mauritius kicked off the National Campaign Against Drugs on 08 August 2023 at Souillac Youth Hub. The Campaign would be sustained and would cover other regions across Mauritius in the coming months.

