East Africa: Indian Ocean Island Games 2023 - Signing of MOU With Three Sponsors

press release

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed, today at Côte D'Or National Sports Complex, with sponsors in connection with the forthcoming Indian Ocean Island Games (IOIG) 2023 in Madagascar.

The sponsors are Mauritius Telecom (MT), State Bank of Mauritius (SBM), and Omnicane. MT and SBM have each contributed Rs 1 million while Omnicane has donated 700 sanitisers and 100 boxes of sugar cubes for the delegation participating at the 2023 IOIG Games.

The Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, Mr Jean Christophe Stephan Toussaint, and the President of Club Maurice, Mr Giandev Moteea, were also present.

In his address, Minister Toussaint recalled that four years ago Mauritius hosted the 2019 IOIG Games and that the organisation of the Games on such a large scale requires significant effort from a big team as well as a robust public-private partnership.

Speaking about the 2023 IOIG Games, the Minister said that they will enhance the fraternity among the Indian Ocean islands. He appealed to all citizens and institutions to proudly display the Mauritian flag on the roof of their houses and buildings respectively as a sign of encouragement to Mauritian athletes.

For his part, Mr Moteea expressed gratitude to the sponsors for their contribution adding that their sponsorship will greatly assist Government in supporting athletes and the youth. As regards the IOIG Games, he indicated that 458 Mauritian athletes will be participating in 19 disciplines.

The three representatives from MT, SBM and Omnicane conveyed their wishes that the athletes perform remarkably well and win many medals at the IOIG Games.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius East Africa Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Communication Manager from MT, Mrs Shelina Gobindram, recalled that MT is a trusted partner of several sports events and rejoiced that MT could support the Mauritian athletes participating at the forthcoming IOIG Games.

The Head of Retail from SBM, Mr Percy Philips, also said that the SBM is a major partner in the sports world adding that since its creation in 1973. He highlighted that the SBM Corporate Sponsorship focuses on community well-being, health, sports, education and empowerment.

The Brand and Events Cordinator from Omnicane, Mr Enrico Chadien, for his part, expressed is conviction that the Mauritian athletes will perform exceptionally well in Madagascar. He added that Omnicane remains a national partner for all sports activities.

The 2023 IOIG Games

The 2023 Indian Ocean Island Games will be the 11th edition of this multi-sport event for athletes representing the National Olympic Committees of Indian Ocean Island nations.

The 2023 IOIG, scheduled from 25 August to 03 September 2023 in Madagascar, will feature the following disciplines. They are: athletics, badminton, basketball, men's boxing, men's cycling, men's football, weightlifting, handball, judo, karate, wrestling, swimming, petanque, rugby, tennis, table tennis, tennis and volleyball.