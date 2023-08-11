Tanzania: 'Plenty of Lessons' As Tusker Go Down to Coastal Union in Moshi Friendly

Arusha, Tanzania — Tusker FC assistant captain Michael Kibwage says the team has picked plenty of lessons despite going down by a solitary goal to Coastal Union in a friendly match played in Moshi, Tanzania on Thursday evening.

Gerald Gwalala scored the solitary goal for the Tanga-based team in the 21st minute, slapping into the net from close range after a low flying corner evaded everyone's sight and found him unmarked at the edge of the six yard box.

It was Tusker's first friendly match in their pre-season camp in Tanzania, and Kibwage says they got pointers to improve from the game.

"It was a good game and we can gauge ourselves. We faced a team playing in a different league and they gave us a good game. We have seen our mistakes, and that's the essence of pre-season friendly matches. We conceded from corner and it's a learning point for us," the defender stated.

Tusker were limited in their chances, with midfielder Fabien Adikiny twice having efforts on target with long range shots, but both were collected by goalkeeper Justin Ndikumana, formerly with Bandari FC and Sofapaka.

Tusker coach Robert Matano had fielded all his new signings, Adikiny partnering John Byamukama in midfield while Joseph Mwangi played upfront with James Kibande playing wide, but only lasted 25 minutes as he limped off with injury.

The match gave Matano more questions to answer, with only under two weeks before their first game of the season away to Bandari in Mombasa.

The brewers will play a final friendly match on Saturday, against second tier army side Mbuni FC, a game that will be the climax of the club's fan engagement activity, Mbuni Day.

"We have one more game to play and hopefully we can prepare well and sign off with a win. We are getting to gel better as players because we get to understand each other better and the friendly against Coastal Union helped us do that," Kibwage said.

The brewers are looking to make amends from the wrongs of last season when they lost both the league and Cup titles on the last day.

Kibwage says the team is determined to ensure they finish this season with something in their cabinet.