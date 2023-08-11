Angola's President of the Republic in Cunene to See Works On Drought Combat

Ondjiva — Angola's President of the Republic João Lourenço is visiting Cunene province since Thursday and he is expected to assess the structuring projects on drought combat in the south region of the country.

João Lourenço travelled from the city of Lubango, province of Huíla, where he made a 24-hour working visit.

At 11 de Novembro Airport in Ondjiva, the Angolan President was welcomed by the provincial governor, Gerdina Didalewa, by members of the Executive and local authorities.

In Cunene, the Head of State's agenda foresees a visit to the works of the Hospital Geral do Cunene, a unit with a capacity for 220 beds, an investment of around 52 million euros.

Also in Cunene, President João Lourenço plans to travel to locations where construction of the Ndué dams, in the Cuando Basin, and the Calucuve dam, in the Cuvelai Basin, are underway.

These are infrastructures that will reinforce the supply of water to communities, livestock and irrigation of agricultural fields.

The two projects, whose works were launched in 2021, are part of the program to combat drought in Cunene province.

With the two works, the Government expects to benefit 136,000 people, 260,000 cattle, in addition to guaranteeing the irrigation of 11,600 hectares of agricultural land.

The Calucuve Dam, in the Cuvelai basin, will have a network of channels, with a length of 111 kilometers and over 44 water wells.

The Ndué dam will have a 75-kilometre network of pipelines and 15 additional water wells.

The two projects join the Cunene River Catchment System, from the Cafu region, a 'successful' initiative, which supports thousands of families, as well as livestock. NE/LHE/AL/DOJ