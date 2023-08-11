Tanzania: What Submarine Cable Means for Tanzania

THE launch of Airtel's 2Africa Submarine Cable on Thursday opens a new era in the communication sector, with Minister for Information, Communication and Information Technology Nape Nnauye terming it a game changer in driving the country into fourth industrial revolution.

Minister Nape expressed confidence in the new and modern communication system in Dar es Salaam during the launching ceremony which went alongside unveiling of the 5G internet service.

Elaborating on the expected benefits from the launched submarine cable, he said, it will bring in high data capacity, enhance resilience and serve the current and future demands of the growing digital industry.

He noted that the impact of cable to various sectors in the country will increase the government's income while making Tanzania the communication hub in the African region, as the National Information and Communication Technology policy directs.

Similarly, the minister noted that the cable is the longest in the world with a length of 45,000 km connecting more than 33 countries and three continents including Africa, Asia and Europe, with prospects of connecting more than 3 billion people in the world.

Moreover, he noted that 2Africa Submarine Cable will increase the speed and quality of the internet by more than 10 times comparing to the existing cables and will contribute to reducing the cost of communication in the country.

"Currently, all cables in the country have an average speed of 16 terabytes per second while 2Africa submarine cable has a speed of 180 terabytes per second which is 11.25 times more than other cables," he noted.

The Minister pledged to implement the directives of President Samia Suluhu Hassan of offering free WIFI to all places designated for petty traders' activities countrywide.

"We will install free WIFI in all those areas designated for petty traders popularly known as 'wamachinga' all over the country. For Dar es Salaam it will also be installed at Mlimani City and in Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit Buses," he noted.

However, the Minister noted that the Cable Landing Station is operated by Airtel Tanzania in partnership with the government as an example of the best cooperation between the government and the private sector that produces great results.

On his part, Managing Director of Airtel Tanzania, Mr Dinesh Balsingh, said the launch of the high capacity submarine cable through Landing Station and High speed internet access through 5G will speed up digital Tanzania's drive with smart applications aiding digitalisation in multiple industries.

"As we launch these two important projects, Airtel 5G and 2Africa Submarine Cable Landing Station, we are certain the sector will see significant changes and improvements in the way we serve our customers. Let me commend the government of Tanzania for the support extended to Airtel and other investors in the sector" Mr Balsingh said.

Speaking on the benefits of 5G internet, the minister said the service enables an individual to download a movie in minutes and a song in seconds. It also enables a person to stream, share, post and work in public settings without being slowed down.