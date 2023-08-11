Kenya: Murkomen Gazettes 15-Member Team to Review e-Mobility Implementation

Nairobi — Transport Cabinet Secretary (CS) Kipchumba Murkomen yesterday gazetted a 15-member taskforce to oversee the implementation of e-mobility.

The Daniel Ngumi-led taskforce will be tasked with infusing international best practises with financial support from development partners.

They will also be required to ensure that the regional context is considered to allow for the seamless movement and operation of electric vehicles from Kenya to its neighbouring countries without any hitches.

The taskforce will then present a draft report to the minister in three months containing implementable policies, including economic incentives such as targeted lower taxation regimes, among others, to enhance the uptake of electric mobility after six months.

Other members of the taskforce include Jerotich Seii, who assumes the role of vice chair, David Mutysia, Anne Nyaga, Augustine Kenduiwo, Chris Mugo, Zacharia Lukorito, Judy Chepkirui, Edwins Mukabanah, Ibrahim Kinyanjui, Javan Odenyo, Hesborn Mose, Githaiga Weru, Meshack Ochieng, and Izael Da Silva.

Speaking during the commissioning of the taskforce, Murkomen underscored the need for a safe, reliable, and sustainable transport system, regretting that the country lacks a coherent national electric mobility policy, legislation, regulations, or guidelines, among other facilitative instruments, to guide industry development.

"The tailpipe emissions from fossil-powered vehicles are already a major source of the air pollution choking our city, and a major source of Green House Gas (GHG) emissions driving the climate change crisis," the CS said.

Murkomen indicated that the country has a huge potential for transitioning into the e-mobility sector, besides slashing emissions from fossil fuel-powered vehicles.

"Over 90% of Kenya's electricity is generated from renewable energy sources such as hydro, geothermal, wind and solar," Murkomen added.

"This presents a huge opportunity for the transport sector to contribute immensely to the reduction of the GHG effect, "he added.