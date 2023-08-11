Kenya: Dorcas Rigathi Upbeat About Integration of Communities in the Education System

Nairobi — The Spouse of the Deputy President Pastor Dorcas Rigathi has lauded the proposals by the Presidential Working Party on Education Reform on integration of communities in the education system.

Speaking during the annual prize giving day at Kahuhia Girls High School in Murang'a County Pastor Dorcas said the community plays an important role in the lives of every child.

"The proposal of integrating community service in our school's education system is not only timely but a great opportunity to ingrain values of giving back to our children at a tender age." she said.

"In line with the vision of my office to dignify the lives of the less fortunate, Community services calls on everyone to give back their time and resources without expecting anything in return," she added.

Pastor Dorcas urged the 1,619 current students to take their studies seriously and irrespective of their backgrounds.

She also cautioned them from engaging in vices such as drug and substance abuse.

She also encouraged the youth in the country to embrace agriculture as one of the job opportunities expressing concerns over 'an old population' in farming in the country.

Pastor Dorcas said her office is running a program to encourage more young people into farming as a way of ensuring a food secure country.

"I want to encourage the young people to embrace farming.I am working around and clock and have a program called youth and farming so that we can have succession management where our parents are leaving making sure that our children will be interested in farming," she said.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro who is also the chairman of the budget committee in the National Assembly said that the Kenya Kwanza government is committed to raising the standard of education in the country through adequate funding.

Nyoro further called on the students to take their studies seriously regardless of their background.

Others present included Mining PS Elijah Mwangi and Murang'a Deputy Governor Stephen Munania.