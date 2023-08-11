Rwanda: Minister Biruta in Ethiopia for Bilateral Talks

11 August 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Patrick Nzabonimpa

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Vincent Biruta, has arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for a working visit aimed at boosting the longstanding cooperation between Rwanda and Ethiopia.

Upon arrival at Bole International Airport, he was received by Ethiopia's State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Birtukan Ayano.

According to a tweet by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Biruta is set to meet with senior Ethiopian Government officials to boost longstanding, multifaceted Ethio-Rwandan cooperation in bilateral, regional, and multilateral venues.

#JUSTIN: H.E. Vincent Biruta, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Rwanda arrived in Addis Ababa this morning for a working visit. pic.twitter.com/mJKK6MIikl-- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of #Ethiopia (@mfaethiopia) August 11, 2023

Minister Biruta was accompanied by senior government officials who include; Chief of Defence Staff, Lt Gen Mubarakh Muganga, Secretary General of National Intelligence Security Services, Maj Gen Joseph Nzabamwita and Ambassador of Rwanda to Ethiopia, Maj Gen Charles Karamba.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.