Rwanda: Minister Biruta in Ethiopia for Bilateral Talks

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Vincent Biruta, has arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for a working visit aimed at boosting the longstanding cooperation between Rwanda and Ethiopia.

Upon arrival at Bole International Airport, he was received by Ethiopia's State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Birtukan Ayano.

According to a tweet by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Biruta is set to meet with senior Ethiopian Government officials to boost longstanding, multifaceted Ethio-Rwandan cooperation in bilateral, regional, and multilateral venues.

#JUSTIN: H.E. Vincent Biruta, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Rwanda arrived in Addis Ababa this morning for a working visit. pic.twitter.com/mJKK6MIikl-- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of #Ethiopia (@mfaethiopia) August 11, 2023

Minister Biruta was accompanied by senior government officials who include; Chief of Defence Staff, Lt Gen Mubarakh Muganga, Secretary General of National Intelligence Security Services, Maj Gen Joseph Nzabamwita and Ambassador of Rwanda to Ethiopia, Maj Gen Charles Karamba.