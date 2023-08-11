Rwanda: UN Honours Rwandan Peacekeepers in South Sudan

Rwandan troops in South Sudan were on Thursday, August 10 decorated with United Nations medals in recognition for their contribution to peacekeeping and security in the country.

The ceremony to honour the Rwandan battalion (Rwanbatt-3) and Rwanda Aviation Unit of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) took place at Durupi base, in the capital Juba.

The UNMISS Force Commander and the guest of honour, Lt Gen Mohan Subramanian appreciated the Rwandan peacekeepers for their outstanding contribution to maintaining peace and security in South Sudan despite all constraints encountered.

Rwanda's High Commissioner to South Sudan Joseph Rutabana appreciated the work done and reminded both contingents to maintain their commitment to preserve peace and stability in South Sudan and beyond.

Today, Rwandan peacekeepers serving under the United Nations Mission in South Sudan were decorated with UN medals for their contribution to peacekeeping and security in South Sudan. The ceremony was held at Durupi base camp, Juba.

In his remarks, Rwanbatt-3 Contingent Commander, Col Bertin Mukasa Cyubahiro commended the UNMISS leadership, the Government of South Sudan, South Sudanese People Defence Force (SSPDF) and other stakeholders for their cooperation and mutual support in accomplishing the UNMISS mandate.

As of April, Rwanda had 5,941 personnel in UN missions, making it the third biggest contributor after Bangladesh and Nepal, according to the UN.

Besides South Sudan, Rwanda also has peacekeepers in the UN mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

Since 2004, Rwanda has sent more than 73,000 troops on peacekeeping missions across Africa and beyond.