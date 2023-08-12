Ugandan Referee Handed 10-Year Ban Over Match - Fixing

Local football governing body, FUFA has handed a 10-year ban to referee George Nkurunziza after being found guilty of participating in match-fixing.

The FUFA Ethics and Disciplinary Committee on Friday announced that it had found Nkurunziza George guilty of violation of Article 41 (Manipulation of football matches or competitions or match statistics), Article 24(3) (General Duties) and Article 42 (Failure to report) of the FUFA Ethics and Disciplinary Code.

"The Committee analysed and evaluated the evidence on file and the defense put forward by Mr. Nkurunziza and found that he was involved in influencing the results of matches for betting purposes in violation of the FUFA Ethics and Disciplinary Code," FUFA said in a statement.

" Nkurunziza George is hereby banned from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at the national level (administrative, sports or any other) for a period of ten (10) years, as of notification of this decision."

The local football governing body noted that Nkurunziza can however only appeal against the grounds of the decision and not the decision itself.

He had been suspended last year together with six players and two fellow referees by FUFA.

Last year, FUFA banned referee, John Bosco Kalibala from officiating any football related activity at national level for a period of 15 years over match-fixing.

In March 2022, FUFA banned former Police FC marketing and sales manager, Abraham Luzzi, local football coach James Kaweesa, and sports journalist, David Isabirye from taking part in football activities at national and international levels over match-fixing.

In April 2021, former Uganda Premier League side, Kyetume FC indefinitely suspended three players, including goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa, defender Julius Ntambi, and team captain Mustafa Mujjuzi over allegations of match-fixing after the team lost to Kitara FC.

In December 2021, former Nyamityobora FC patron, Ali Sekatawa, resigned amid allegations of match-fixing and sports betting. In his resignation letter, Sekatawa said that match-fixing and sports betting had marred football in Uganda, including top leagues.