Uganda: Retired CJ Katureebe to Head Commission of Inquiry Into Apaa Land Conflict

Retired Chief Justice, Bart Katureebe has been sworn in as the chairperson of the commission of inquiry into Apaa land conflict in Northern Uganda.

Other members sworn in include Justice Alice Mpagi Bahigaine, Justice Steven George Engwau, Joyce Gunze Habaasa and Dr. Fred Henry Bateganya whereas the lead Counsel is George Omunyokol and the Secretary is Imelda Adongo.

These were appointed in April.

Speaking during the swearing in at State House in Entebbe, President Museveni said a judicial commission of inquiry to help solve the Apaa land conflict between the districts of Adjumani and Amuru in Northern Uganda.

"The best medicine for the Apaa land dispute is a commission of inquiry. Why? Because, in all our other efforts, people play with us. The commission has got powers of a court,"Museveni said.

Museveni made the remarks on Friday at State House Entebbe during the swearing-in of members of the commission who were appointed in April to look into the conflict over land by the districts of Adjumani and Amuru in Northern Uganda.

The president noted that when the commission summons a person, they must respond positively or face consequences and that this way, the issue at hand will be solved other than earlier efforts.

Apaa land conflict

Locals in Apaa have been embroiled in conflicts and unrest since 2015 over the land that both Adumani and Amuru districts claim ownership.

In 2015, government started demarcating administrative boundaries between Amuru and Adjumani districts so as to restore calm among communities on the disputed land and in 2017, the land was handed over to Adjumani district officials.

This however sparked off a new series of clashed among the two communities over the ownership of the land with each claiming it.

The land in question is claimed by the two districts but also the Uganda Wildlife Authority says it is part of the East Madi Wildlife Reserve.

In June 2017, 10 people died and many others were injured after clashes broke out between the Acholi and Madi communities, with the Acholi suffering the largest numbers of casualties and a year later a committee led by the then Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda was formed to handle the matter.

The conflict has resulted into loss of life, injuries, and significant damage to properties and crops.

The commission of inquiry will therefore investigate and report on various issues in Apaa, including land grabbing, violence related to land ownership, rights abuses, and environmental destruction.

The commission's mandate will also include determining the rightful boundary and assessing the presence of human settlements prior to 1986, while also considering conservation considerations.

