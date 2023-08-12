Uganda: Two layers Banned Five Years Each From Football Over Match-Fixing

Local football governing body has banned two Gaddafi FC players, Mahad Yaya Kakooza and Andrew Waiswa from football and any related activities for five years each after being found guilty of match-fixing.

The FUFA Ethics and Disciplinary Committee on Friday announced it had found the two manipulating football matches or competitions or match statistics and failure to report the same among other issues that warranted punishment.

"The FUFA Ethics and Disciplinary Committee analysed and evaluated the evidence on file and the defense put forward by Yaya Mahad Kakooza and Andrew Waiswa and found that they were involved in influencing the results of matches for betting purposes in violation of the FUFA Ethics and Disciplinary Code," FUFA said.

They were consequently banned from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at the national level (administrative, sports or any other) for a period of five years.

They were however advised that they can appeal against grounds of the decision.

The development comes on the backdrop of a 10-year ban handed to referee George Nkurunziza over match-fixing by FUFA.

The two players were suspended by FUFA together with referee Nkurunziza and another over match-fixing but the local football governing body has not given more details about the matter.