Uganda: At Crossroads - FDC Struggles for Reconciliation As Petitions Flood in

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) disciplinary committee is faced with a burden of nine petitions from its members amidst the turmoil in the party as members continue to trade accusations.

However the committee has in the recent been challenged by some of the petitioned members.

Amidst contention of attending and not attending to the calls of disciplinary actions with the committees integrity in question, the party chairman Wasswa Birigwa has revealed that the committee will start its sessions next week but after it has been refined.

In an interview Birigwa revealed that nine petitions are to be handled by the disciplinary committee.

Birigwa said, "Nine different groups have petitioned the office of the National Chairman. Some seeking resignation of the party President Patrick Amuriat, others want Nandala Mafabi the secretary General out of office. There are petitions to drag me to court if l fail to resolve the matters at hand. But , we shall begin the disciplinary process on Monday and first, refining the disciplinary committee to be able to start work."

Among the people who have been petitioned by the party members is the party president Patrick Oboi Amuriat, the secretary General Nathan Nandala Mafabi, the National Chairman himself Waswa Birigwa, Kira Municipality legislator Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, Mubarak Munyagwa the acting secretary to Mobilisation , Deputy President Erias Lukwago among others.[Graphics]

Several of these have rather asked the party president Amuriat to apologise to them other than summoning them to a 'non-existent ' committee.

Lukwago thundered, "POA should apologise to me. How can he threaten to replace me, As who? he must apologise to me."

However senior political actor Kibirige Mayanja in an interview cast doubt on the disciplinary action process saying the results can hardly be trusted. He added the party needs more forgiveness.

Kibirige Mayanja said, " How can a process where every top person is questionable and petitioned be trusted. A vote of no confidence has been passed and none can trust results from the disciplinary committee. In whose interest, will they act."

With the disciplinary committee under question, he suggests that there are characters that can still hold the party together. Among these suggested is senior member Augustine Ruzindana, Amanya Mushega, Bishop Zac Niringiye and Muzei Mukiira of Bushenyi .

But, in the recent developments the deputy president Eastern region Salam Musumba has accused the president of being the stumbling block and main source of conflict.

In her appearance on top political talk NBS Frontline, Musumba revealed that tragic failure of leadership is the problem. "What is happening in FDC is a tragic failure of leadership and respect for party organs. There's inbuilt anger within us based on what is happening and what should be. What we have now is a disabled NEC."

The deputy president who is among individuals who it is hoped could rescue the party said, "We are asking our party president to give us an opportunity to discuss what is happening and the only organ available to do so is NEC but he has failed to call it for the last six weeks."

Another member lined up for the disciplinary Samuel Makokha the acting deputy international and foreign affairs accused the party president of mismanagementof the party "I think Patrick Oboi Amuriat is running out of his mind. We have been working day and night trying to build the party. It's him breaking the party."

While Kibirige argues that it's critical time for FDC, the situation is not yet at a point of no return.He stresses that if the party does not stop the contentious actions, individuals that retain the leadership of the party could find it hard to lead amidst the turmoil.

With all top leaders now under question many doubt whether conflict of interest will not supretent over the disciplinary actions.