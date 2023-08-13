South Africa: Six Dead in Umlazi Mass Killing

Police are on the hunt for four gunmen who killed six people in two separate incidents in Umlazi township, south of Durban.

The seventh victim who attacked in Q Section on Friday night is fighting for his life in hospital.

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a massive manhunt for the armed men.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed the incident.

Colonel Netshiunda said it appears teh four suspects stormed into a house just before midnight and shot two people.

"One person was shot inside a backroom whilst the fourth person was shot next to the outside toilet. He was also found with burn wounds," he said.

The same suspects then went to a nearby informal settlement and shot three people inside a shack.

Two were certified dead at the scene, and the other one was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that one of the suspects, who was leading the other three, demanded his identity document from the victims before shooting them," Netshiunda said.

Police believed that he was implicated in another murder, where he allegedly dropped his identity document. The suspect reportedly thought that one of the deceased had his identity document.

Three of the suspects have been identified.

Police are appealing for any information about suspects' whereabouts to contact the nearest police, or call our crime stop number 08600 10111, or alert the police via the MySAPS App.