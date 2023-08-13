Uganda: Ex-EALA Speaker Zziwa Leads Former NRM Women Leaders in Kampala to Launch a Comeback

13 August 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Shamim Nabakooza

Former NRM women leaders in Kampala are vowing to make a return to active politics accusing their current leadership of failing on representation.

They disclosed this during a meeting in Kampala, where they discussed reigniting their political careers. Shamim Nabakooza reports

Led by their patron and former speaker of the East African legislative assembly Margeret Zziwa Nantongo, women who have held positions of leadership in Kampala gathered to celebrate their efforts in building Kampala.

They declared that their convention is the first step to re-ignition of their zeal to politically reclaim Kampala.

They expressed concern that while many of them were rejected in the 2021 general elections, all they see is a vacuum in leadership with several of their electorates disgruntled.

They say that their decision to watch from the sidelines has cost service delivery the reason they are becoming more aggressive.

These former leaders who many have often termed as disgruntled and self-seekers argue their quest is to see NRM regain control of Kampala.

As different activities continue to take shape in the political camps, what is clear are the early campaigns surfacing in political parties just 2 years before the 2026 general elections.

