Uganda: World Bank Loans Were Tempting the Corrupt - IGG Kamya

The Inspector General of Government (IGG), Beti Olive Kamya has announced the inspectorate's stringent measures already set to crack the whip on the biting corruption that would worsen the deficit now that the World Bank has come clear on suspending funding to Uganda.

According to Kamya, the World Bank's decision should be a wake-up call to the public who have taken corruption as a lifestyle.

While Uganda loses Shs.10trn to corruption annually, the Inspectorate of Government has pledged more stringent measures to fight corruption that would worsen the financial abyss that will be created by the World Bank's decision of stopping funding to the government of Uganda.

According to the IGG Beti Kamya, her call for the public unanimous participation in the fight is about to stop.

"The Public should pressurize us because they are the victim. Governments work under pressure from people, it is people who put governments all over the world under pressure. Leaders on this side, even opposition somehow get insulated from corruption. So when you are not feeling the heat, you will not do much about corruption," she said.

In this, Kamya regards the World Bank decision as a wake-up call to the public and implores them to desist from misinterpreting her when she holds them accountable but rather to lead the war against corruption.

Kamya however says the World Bank contribution has been a temptation that bred corruption.

However, former Ethics Minister Miria Matembe asserts the relief from Corruption that the World Bank's Decision and accuses the government of failure to properly account to the public.

Matembe however questions the capacity of the Inspectorate of Government to save the remaining funds in the coffers yet the president himself has accused the inspectorate of being compromised.