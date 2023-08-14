Sudan MSC Overrules Proposed Fuel Price Increase

13 August 2023
Dabanga (Khartoum)

Khartoum — A member of Sudan's Sovereignty Council (MSC), Lt Gen Shamseldin Kabbashi, has overruled a decision by the acting Minister of Energy to increase fuel prices in the war-torn country, asserting that proper approval procedures were not followed.

In a press statement on Friday, Gen Kabbashi explained that the decision to raise petrol and diesel process across Sudan "was made without the knowledge of the Ministry of Finance and was not presented to the Cabinet meeting".

The MSC stressed that reversing the decision also takes into consideration "the critical conditions suffered by the people of Sudan".

The Ministry of Energy and Oil announced on August 6 that it would raise the prices of petrol and diesel. The ministry said in the press statement last week that it had decided to increase the litre price of petrol from SDG585 to SDG630, and diesel from SDG582 to SDG590. This would have been the first of its kind since the war began.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.