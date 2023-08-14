Sudan's RSF to Launch Own Relief Agency

Khartoum — Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) leader Lt Gen Mohamed 'Hemedti' Dagalo states that they will establish an agency called the Sudan Agency for Relief and Humanitarian Operations (SARHO), to "enhance and coordinate relief and humanitarian operations".

Earlier today in a social media post from the RSF commander's official account, he states his proposed agency will operate within territories controlled by his forces such as "Khartoum, Darfur, Kordofan, and areas of displacement".

The RSF's SARHO will facilitate licenses for humanitarian organisations aiming to operate within their areas of control. According to the statement, SARHO aims to expedite processes and eliminate unnecessary hindrances that "contravene" with humanitarian work.

Hemedti also adds that the agency will be responsible for granting media permits, aiding war casualties and POWs, collaborating on mine clearance, promoting coexistence, peace, and tolerance, upholding human rights and social protection, engaging essential service professionals, supporting producers' rehabilitation, and partnering for shared goals.

It has been suggested that SARHO could function as the RSF's counterpart to Sudan's official Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC). HAC's impartiality has frequently been called into question by activists for obfuscating and streamlining corruption.

Earlier this year, Sudan's National Commission for Human Rights expressed deep concern over the measures that HAC had been engaging in which "impedes the freedom of civil society work".

Empowerment Removal Committee (ERC) member Orwa El Sadig previously told Radio Dabanga that HAC rehabilitated organisations and "represents hidden facades" of the dissolved National Congress Party of dictator Omar Al Bashir and the Islamic Movement.

The ERC member adds that many of these NGOs "consisted of banners, stamps, and bank accounts without having a board of trustees or executive offices".

According to the RSF leader, the implementation of this agency will happen promptly and will be enforced by "individuals and departments affiliated with the RSF".

Read the full statement here: Decision on the Establishment of the Sudan Agency for Relief and Humanitarian Operations (SARHO)