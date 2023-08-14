Africa: Statement On the Ongoing Allegations About Africa CDC

press release

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) is a Public Health Institution of the African Union, established in 2017. Africa CDC's work has positively and significantly impacted the state of health in Africa. Under the leadership of Dr Jean Kaseya as its new Director General, the organisation is at a critical juncture of implementing the 2nd phase of its autonomy with the reform of its structural and governance aspects based on the guidance from African Union Policy Organ decisions.

As part of the process, the new leadership of Africa CDC is currently conducting a wide internal reform initiative aimed at strengthening administrative and structural systems, including institutional compliance and accountability mechanisms.

Unfortunately, over the past 100 days since the Director General took office, Africa CDC has noted a repetitive, deliberate and ill-intent smear campaign by a well identified media house linked to anonymous entities, whose aim seems to destabilize the organisation by disseminating unverified and baseless allegations directed towards the leadership and staff of the organisation.

These allegations question the true motive of targeting an African institution led by Africans, doing great work and giving so much hope for a brighter future on public health matters in Africa.

Therefore, the Africa CDC strongly condemns the smear campaigns and assures all staff, AU Member States, the AU family and our valued partners that the institution remains strong and focused on delivering on its mandate. Be assured, that the asserted crusades will never distract nor deter Africa CDC leadership and its staff from meeting its mandate in health security on the continent.

Additionally, Africa CDC acknowledges the critical role of the media in the realization of Africa CDC's vision, and by so doing, the institution calls on all media to verify any information disseminated to the public, to ensure its true, objective, impartial and credible.