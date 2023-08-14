Africa: Statement On the Ongoing Allegations About Africa CDC

12 August 2023
Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Addis Ababa)
press release

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) is a Public Health Institution of the African Union, established in 2017. Africa CDC's work has positively and significantly impacted the state of health in Africa. Under the leadership of Dr Jean Kaseya as its new Director General, the organisation is at a critical juncture of implementing the 2nd phase of its autonomy with the reform of its structural and governance aspects based on the guidance from African Union Policy Organ decisions.

As part of the process, the new leadership of Africa CDC is currently conducting a wide internal reform initiative aimed at strengthening administrative and structural systems, including institutional compliance and accountability mechanisms.

Unfortunately, over the past 100 days since the Director General took office, Africa CDC has noted a repetitive, deliberate and ill-intent smear campaign by a well identified media house linked to anonymous entities, whose aim seems to destabilize the organisation by disseminating unverified and baseless allegations directed towards the leadership and staff of the organisation.

These allegations question the true motive of targeting an African institution led by Africans, doing great work and giving so much hope for a brighter future on public health matters in Africa.

Therefore, the Africa CDC strongly condemns the smear campaigns and assures all staff, AU Member States, the AU family and our valued partners that the institution remains strong and focused on delivering on its mandate. Be assured, that the asserted crusades will never distract nor deter Africa CDC leadership and its staff from meeting its mandate in health security on the continent.

Additionally, Africa CDC acknowledges the critical role of the media in the realization of Africa CDC's vision, and by so doing, the institution calls on all media to verify any information disseminated to the public, to ensure its true, objective, impartial and credible.

Read the original article on Africa CDC.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.