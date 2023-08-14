South Africa: All Hail the Queen!

14 August 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)

The finale to a glorious Sunday evening saw Natasha Joubert being crowned as Miss South Africa 2023.

Wearing a stunning dress designed by Juan William Aria, Joubert's predecessor, Miss SA 2022 winner Ndavi Nokeri, handed the new queen her crown at the SunBet Arena at Time Square in Tshwane.

"I know this is a testimony I need to share and an incredible message: 'You're never a product of your circumstances. You're a product of your choices,"' said Joubert after making the final five.

"I want to fully take on these new challenges, grow and evolve even more as a woman, and simultaneously let go and enjoy every second!"

A part-time model, Joubert is also the owner and fashion designer of Natalia Jefferys, a company she started when she was a mere 19 years old.

The entrepreneur will be a familiar face to the nation's pageant fans, after finishing as the runner-up in Miss SA 2020 and competing for South Africa at the Miss Universe 2021 pageant.

"I will be forever grateful for this second chance!" she beamed on Sunday night.

She looked stunning in the competition's brand new crown, "Mowana, Tree of Life", designed by Ursula Pule, and her husband, Kealeboga Pule.

In her spare time, Joubert makes the most of the country's beautiful landscapes as a keen hiker.

