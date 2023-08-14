South Africa: Self-Proclaimed Pastor Bushiri's Church Robbed

press release

Nelspruit — Members of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) which was founded by self-proclaimed Pastor Bhushiri were robbed at gunpoint last night, 12 August 2023 at about 21:30.

About ten Kamhlushwa branch members were gathered for the night vigil. Whilst still waiting for other members, three robbers armed with handguns and their faces covered stormed the church and robbed members of an undisclosed amount of cash, 14 cellphones, personal bank cards, church's back card and further demanded the personal identification numbers (PINs).

The suspects further robbed the congregants two vehicle keys, and managed to flee the scene with one of the robbed white VW Polo Vivo which was later found abandoned at Mzinti, about seven kilometres from the Church.

The Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has already gathered the team of investigators to work on the case. The General said Mpumalanga Police will never allow criminals to walk free and promised to get those behind the robbery behind bars soon.