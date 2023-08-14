Kenya: Ruto Back in Nairobi After 2-Day State Visit in Mozambique

Nairobi — President William Ruto arrived back in the country Saturday evening after a two-day State Visit in Mozambique.

He was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, Chief of Defence Forces Gen Francis Ogolla, service commanders and other top government officials.

Ruto, accompanied by First Lady Rachel and top officials from the Foreign Office, departed from Maputo at 13.44 ending a visit that saw him commit to eight bilateral agreements.

During talks with his host Felipe Nyusi, Ruto called for the opening of African borders to enhance trade, saying both Kenya and Mozambique will utilize the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) framework to spur economic growth.

The two leaders endorsed the reciprocal recognition of driving licences, a move that will allow citizens of both countries to use their licences both in Kenya and Mozambique.

Ruto rallied Africans to make delibarate decisions to increase trade among its nations.

Speaking at the Joaquim Chissano International Conference Centre, Maputo, during the Mozambique-Kenya business investment forum, President Ruto said African countries should eliminate barriers to trade in order for investors to exploit opportunities in the continent.

Intra-continental trade

Dr Ruto rooted for the promotion of intra-continental trade to facilitate efforts by investors to harness the continent's potentiality.

"I want to persuade the business people here to look beyond our two countries and explore opportunities in the continent," he said.

Ruto said there is the desire and aspiration that the continent should create a common market free from obstacles if 'we have to prosper'.

The Head of State reiterated the need to empower Pan- African Parliament to make Africa Union (AU) accountable in its operations.

"We must have a strong body that can be the continent's stand bearer on issues affecting the region," he said.

President Nyusi said there were opportunities for investments in the field of agro-processing, production of flowers and infrastructural development among other sectors.

"We have improved our business environment for investments to thrive," said President Nyusi.

President Ruto assured Kenyans in diaspora that the Government will continue to carry out reforms aimed at improving service delivery.

He promised to digitize all government services to support the endevour.

Ruto urged the diaspora to embrace the culture of saving terming it as "[the] only sure way for us to succeed."