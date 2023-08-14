South Africa: SA-Russia Trade Is Minuscule Even Among Brics Members

13 August 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

Data show that Russia is an insignificant trade partner of South Africa. In terms of economic partnerships, it is a clapped-out Lada vehicle, a lemon with not much juice to be squeezed from it.

As the BRICS 22-24 August summit looms in Johannesburg -- in the shadow of Pretoria's difficult diplomatic dance over Moscow -- it is important to note just how unimportant Russia is to South Africa's economy.

South Africa exports mostly citrus to Russia, giving it a shot of vitamin C. Russia exports mostly fertiliser to South Africa -- and briquettes for our braais.

As a percentage of South Africa's trading relationship with other BRICS members, trade with Russia barely registers. At a BRICS Business Breakfast last month, some useful data underscored the point that Russia is basically a brick compared with the Great Wall of Chinese trade flows to South Africa.

"SA's trade with Russia is relatively low, representing only 1.7% of the country's total trade (exports + imports) with the BRIC economies in 2022," the presentation said.

"Relatively low" is an understatement. The other BRICS members -- China, Brazil and India -- account for 98.3% of South Africa's trade within the grouping. China has the tiger's share at 67.6%.

Whatever was loaded on the Lady R Russian cargo ship might have made a material difference to South Africa's 2022 trade data with Russia, even if it was only lemons and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.