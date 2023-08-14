Kenya: Gachagua Says Govt to Press on With Education Sector Reforms

Nandi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said the government will press on with reforms in the education sector, saying they are intended to improve standards in the sector.

Speaking on Sunday at the 41st graduation at the University of Eastern African Baraton in Nandi County, Gachagua said the reforms recommended by the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms will help to re-engineer the sector.

"The report has set on course a raft of reforms that will re-engineer the Education System to meet emerging socio-economic development demands of the country," he said.

The DP said President William Ruto formed the taskforce to seek inclusive and evidence-based reforms in the Education Sector in a bid to refocus and retool graduates from job seeking to job creation.

While supporting the proposed new funding model for university students, the DP said it was important to refocus the financial support for those in dire need of assistance to benefit.

"We are changing the university education funding model to make it better. Students who are in need of funding [must] get full assistance. We are refocusing the funding of education to make it better," he said.

The DP said the Kenya Kwanza Administration will continue to set aside funds to raise the quality of education in learning institutions.

Skill-focused education

The Government, he said, had allocated Sh628 billion to the sector in the administration's first budget (2023/24), which is an increment of more than Sh84 billion from the previous year.

"We are implementing and igniting a system that is skill-focused for development. We are no longer going to graduate people to learn on the job -we want finished products to support the Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda," he said.

The Deputy President said Church-based institutions, like Baraton, had contributed to the nation's development promising to strengthen the partnership with them.

"As a government we appreciate the church's contribution in education and health. They have done a tremendous job in the betterment of the lives of the people," he said.

The Deputy President also shared nuggets of wisdom as a graduate who had worked his way up from the bottom.

"As you leave this institution stay focused and be go-getters. Nobody should stand between you and your dream. All dreams are valid. Never let anyone discourage you from achieving dreams," Gachagua told them.

Further, he challenged the graduands to explore opportunities such as the paid-up internships by the government to integrate academic skills with job market demands.

The University Vice-Chancellor, Prof Philip Maiyo, praised the DP for speaking the truth adding he was an inspiration to the youth.

"This virtue [speaking the truth] has endeared you to the Kenyans. Your success story speaks volumes and is deserving of emulation by our young people.

Our young people are proud of you. The elderly admire your leadership," Prof Maiyo said. - DPPs