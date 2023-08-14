Kenya: Kindiki Cautions Azimio Against Using Violence as a Bargaining Chip in Talks

Nyeri — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has cautioned Azimio politicians against instigating violence to gain an upper hand in talks saying the security apparatus will remain vigilant against such acts.

Kindiki who spoke during a church service on Sunday at Nyeri's New Life Church said security agencies will not allow destruction of property as witnessed during recent opposition protests that degenerated into riots in some part of the country.

"I want to assure Kenyans that never again in this country will we allow violence to be on the equation of dialogue," he said.

"We, as ministry, want to say that we welcome dialogue but let no body threaten the security of this nation. We will deal with them firmly and ruthlessly to protect Kenyans' properties," he said.

Kindiki said politicians must learnt to respect election outcomes and desist from unleashing terror to advance selfish interests.

"I want to say that this county is governed by law and that never again will we will allow such," he said in a veiled reference to Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

Kindiki defended the police against accusations of the use of brutal force against unarmed protesters saying police officers operate within the confines of the law.

He said security agencies will not tolerate conduct that borders on a direct attack to Kenya's sovereignty.

The CS cautioned the public against throwing stones at the police during protests and vandalizing public infrastructure including police vans.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Bomas talks

Kindiki's comments came even as a reconstituted dialogue committee between the ruling Kenya Kwanza Coalition and Odinga's Azimio prepared to resume talks on Monday.

The committee spearheaded by House Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka is set to convene at Nairobi's Bomas of Kenya after both sides appointed technical teams.

Ichung'wah named Kenya Kwanza's 4-member technical team comprising of Muthoni Thiankolu, Linda Musumba, Nick Biketi and Duncan Ojwang on Friday as a followup to an inaugural meeting held at Nairobi's Bomas of Kenya on Wednesday.

Ichung'wah said the technical team will play a key role in backing the government delegation.

"This team will play a pivotal role in supporting our delegation throughout the ongoing dialogue engagement. Their expertise will be of high value in shaping the conversation," he said.

Kalonzo listed beleaguered Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, Adams Oloo, roots party leader George Wajackoyah and ex-governor Mwangi Wa Iria as members of his technical team.

"The four will work with the Azimio delegation to provide insights, skills, guidance and expertise necessary for a speedy realization of the objectives of the dialogue," Azimio said in a statement on Tuesday.

The technical teams will help draft the agenda for the 10-member dialogue committee between the government and the opposition.