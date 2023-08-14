Kenya: Govt Allocates Sh19.6 Billion for New University Funding Model to Address Financial Gap

Nairobi — The University Fund has availed scholarships and loans for 130,485 students in public universities while 9,662 students placed in private universities will receive loans out of the 140,107 placed in varsities.

In the new funding model for the new cohort of students joining universities and technical and vocational education and training (Tvet) institutions the government has availed Sh 19.6Billion for the funding institution.

University Fund Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Geoffrey Monari pointed out that in the current financial year the budget estimation exceeds the number of students placed under the centralized system by the Kenya Universities and College Placement Board (KUCCPS).

"There is no student who will miss funding. You can see the number of students we estimated is higher than those who were placed. All students will be funded regardless of their status," said Monari.

Currently, funding to universities on the differentiated unit cost (DUC) model which allocates funds to institutions based on the number of undergraduate students registered on the regular programme will receive a budget of Sh 34.1 billion.

2022 KCSE candidates seeking to apply for university scholarships and loans have already commenced the applications with the will now be required to follow new guidelines set by the Ministry of Education the deadline set for August 27th.

The funding model only applies to KCSE 2022 candidates who will have to make their applications on the Higher Education Financing (HEF) portal; www.hef.co.ke.

"We shall not close until the 140,107 students get in, but we cannot force everyone to apply because I could have been placed and I am able I pay, it does not mean that the applications will be 100%," he stated.

"Even from past records we have seen that some students opt not to apply but the position is we would want to accommodate every student because the funds are available," Monari said.

KUCCPS CEO Mercy Wahome stated that degree program cost influenced the university application by students.

"The current status for applications is 6,155 and we are seeing an average of about 2000 and it's growing every day. The new funding model will address the gap of underfunding in universities. The cost actually affected the behaviour of students in the way they applied for these courses," Wahome said.

Students will be awarded scholarships, loans and bursaries based after a Means Testing Instrument (MTI) methodology that intends to determine their level of need.

The new funding model will disburse funds on the ratio encompassing 61 per cent of Government scholarships, 36 per cent of Government loans and 7 per cent of households.

"The public is not aware of the funding component paid by the Ministry of Education on behalf of the Government while the new status is that the actual programme cost will be disclosed to the student upon receiving an admission letter from the respective university. Students are also allowed to apply centrally for Government loans, scholarships and bursaries," Monari said.

One must have a valid email address, a valid phone number registered to the applicant's name, KCPE and KCSE index numbers and year of examination, College/University admission letter and a copy of the sponsorship letter for those sponsored in secondary school.

Others are the applicant's parent/guardian's registered numbers, the applicant's ID number, death certificate if parents are deceased, a passport photo and a birth certificate.

Also, those who will be seeking loans will be needed to have the ID numbers and telephone numbers for two guarantors.

On the platform, one will first register/log in, fill out their profile and upload their documents, tick the box to apply for a scholarship or a loan and submit the application.

The applicant will then wait for the award within 30 days and then wait for an SMS payment notification.