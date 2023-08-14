Zimbabwe: Pearl Thusi Responds to Social Media Backlash After Controversial Zimbabwean Tour, Claims They Did Not Know They Were Going to End Up at State House

14 August 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

South African media personality, Pearl Thusi has said her recent visit to Zimbabwe was for tourism and not politics.

Thusi together with fellow media personalities Sonia Mbele and Sello Maake kaNcube embarked on a tour to Zimbabwe ahead of the country's upcoming national elections.

The three have faced social media criticism with many interprating their visit as endorsing President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the ruling Zanu PF party.

In pictures that went viral on social media, Pearl and Sello are seated with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and other officials, all wearing scarves.

In a live Instagram video, Thusi said they were ambushed and ended up at state house.

"We were told we were going to Zimbabwe for tourism, to show case Zimbabwe to the entire world, to show a different narrative of Zimbabwe that there is beauty and invite people to come and spend money in Zimbabwe, show them Zimbabwe is powerful and incredible in its own ways.

"When we arrived then they told us there was a garden dinner, state visit.

"I am not going to apologise for anything, what I will say is I did not know that I was going to be at the state house and in the situation that was politically charged.

"We were told we were going to save the tourism moment," she said

