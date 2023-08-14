Uganda: Tanzania Offers Ugandan Shippers a 30-Day Free Storage Period

Kampala — In response to the disruptions in the global supply chains as a result of COVID-19, Global conflicts and Climate change, TPA offered several incentives to the Ugandan shippers, among which is a 30-day free storage period for all imports, to support the users and customers of the Port recover from the slump brought about by the 3Cs.

This affirmation was made at the just concluded FIATA-RAME 2023 Logistics Conference, hosted in Kampala - Uganda on the 01-03 August 2023, where TPA pledged to support the shippers and logistics service providers in building resilience in their operations and to support them in adapting to the new trends and disruptions in international trade.

"TPA has a dedicated Ugandan shed, which is available for shippers to use at any given time as both a consolidation and deconsolidation centre, especially for imports. Exports of up to 3,500MT are also allowed in this shade for consolidation purposes. The 30 days will give shippers a more realistic import planning as well as comply with the requirements of various stakeholders." Yesaya Masangya, Marketing Manager, TPA Headquarters.

According to Masangya, the biggest concern for global trade are the restrictions and trade measures among trade partners, an aspect that constitutes into Non-Tariff Barriers.