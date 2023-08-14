Uganda: Gen Wamala Warns Ugandans Using the Lake in August to Be Extra Vigilant

Kampala — The Minister of Works, Transport, and Communication, Gen. Katumba Wamala, warned the public to be cautious while using Lake Victoria, especially at night during the three months of June, July and August.

He said that the lake is especially dangerous during this time due to the high winds and rains that are common in the region.

Gen. Wamala urged the public to always wear life jackets when using the lake and to only use boats that are in good condition. He also said that the government is working to improve safety on Lake Victoria by constructing more rescue centres and bringing in experts to inspect the lake and identify areas where rocks are located.

The minister's warning cames after a number of accidents on Lake Victoria in recent months. In July, a boat carrying more than 100 people capsized in the lake, killing at least 30 people. In June, another boat capsized, killing at least 10 people.

Lake Victoria is the largest lake in Africa, and it is a popular destination for recreation and fishing. However, the lake can be dangerous, especially during the rainy season. The minister urged the public to be aware of the dangers and to take steps to protect themselves.