Uganda: Govt Ratifies International Labour Organization Convention 190

Kampala — The Government of Uganda deposited the instrument of ratification of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention 190 (C-190) on Violence and Harassment in the world of work.

Uganda, deposited the instrument on Monday, with Gilbert Houngbo, the Director-General of ILO, at the ILO headquarters in Geneva.

Uganda was represented by Ambassador Marcel Tibaleka, the country's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva.

The Violence and Harassment Convention, 2019 (No. 190), is an international labour standard adopted by ILO in June 2019. It addresses the issues of violence and harassment in the world of work, aiming to promote a safe and healthy working environment for all, encompassing both the public and private sectors.

The landmark ratification signifies Uganda's steadfast commitment to fostering a safe and inclusive work environment for all, free from violence and harassment.

Speaking at the ratification ceremony, Ambassador Tibaleka, emphasised that the ratification of Convention 190 reinforces Uganda's dedication to building a just and fair society, fostering a safe and respectful working environment, and upholding the principles of human rights and dignity in the world of work.

Tibaleka further sought the ILO's support in effectively implementing the provisions of the convention.