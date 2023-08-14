Uganda: Medics Ask Government to Criminalize the Use of Marijuana

13 August 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala — The Director of Butabika National Referral Hospital, Dr Juliet Nakku implored Members of Parliament to ignore the economic pressures and ban the production and sale of cannabis and khat.

Nakku said that their consumption contributes greatly to mental health cases and poses social and economic pressures to the government and families.

"Data from Butabika Hospital in 2022 showed that for the Financial Year 2021/2021, 25 per cent of young adults were admitted for alcohol and substance use problems. Of these 44.7 per cent had alcohol use problems, one third had cannabis use problems and 2.1 per cent were using stimulus including Khat," said Nakku.

She argued that cannabis use ranks second to alcohol use among patients receiving rehabilitation at Butabika Hospital and it is associated with slow improvement and relapses.

Nakku made this appeal on Wednesday, 09 August 2023 while appearing before the Committee on Health with the Minister for Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng. Officials from the National Drugs Authority (NDA) were also in attendance.

The Committee on Health is receiving from stakeholders the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Bill, 2023.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.