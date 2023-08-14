Zimbabwe: Aspiring CCC Hurungwe East MP Cries Foul After Zanu-PF Activists Destroy Campaign Posters

CITIZENS' Coalition for Change (CCC) Hurungwe East parliamentary candidate, Blessing Mandava is furious after hordes of his campaign posters dotted across the constituency were allegedly torn by known Zanu PF youths.

Mandava has identified the culprits and has since reported the matter to police.

On Friday, a confrontation ensued at Tengwe shops after Zanu PF apparatchiks were spotted defacing Mandava's campaign material emblazoned with his party's president Nelson Chamisa's portrait.

Mandava told NewZimbabwe.com the sad incident was an indictment of the regime's continued use of terror and violence to win elections.

"Vandalism of our CCC campaign material by known Zanu PF members at Tengwe is not only unfortunate but stupid and barbaric.

"We have discovered that our posters across the constituency have been vandalised. We found known Zanu PF members Shepherd Sokosi, Remind Churu and other youths tearing our posters," said Mandava.

"A police report under case Number RRB 5054469 was made at Tengwe Police Station, and l expect arrests and culprits arraigned in court in the interest of justice and fair play.

"Only last week, CCC supporters were jailed for allegedly having torn posters belonging to some Zanu PF candidate, this time it's their thugs. We want to see if at all the wheels of justice will turn."

The aspiring CCC MP, who faces Zanu PF candidate Chenjerai Kangausaru, says vandalism of posters has been going on with impunity.

"Zanu PF Ward 2 candidate Makarani was reported for violating the Electoral Act, but was not arrested. This is stupid, barbaric, unpatriotic and foreign. Where is the spirit of fair play?" Mandava added.

Only last week, Karoi Magistrate Moreblessing Makati convicted three CCC activists, Freddy Chiyangwa (21), Manase Ramba (18) and Steven Saga (23) and sentenced them to four months imprisonment for destroying a Zanu PF campaign poster and assaulting ruling party supporters.

https://s3-eu-west-2.amazonaws.com/newzimlive/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/12193448/WhatsApp-Video-2023-08-12-at-20.30.37.mp4