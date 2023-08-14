Western Sahara: SPLA Carries Out New Attacks Against Positions of Moroccan Occupation Forces in Smara Sector

12 August 2023
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Bir Lehlu (Liberated Territories) — Units of the Sahrawi People's Liberation Army (SPLA) have carried out new attacks targeting the positions of the Moroccan occupation forces stationed in the Smara sector, causing significant losses in lives and equipment, indicated Saturday the Military Communique No. 850 of the Ministry of Defense.

The communiqué pointed out that advanced detachments of SPLA targeted with intense shelling the headquarters of the 70th Corps belonging to the Moroccan occupation forces in the Lafrayerina area of the Smara sector, while other formations focused their attacks on the occupation forces in the Ben Zakka area in the Smara sector.

Advanced detachments of SPLA had previously focused their attacks on Friday on the positions of the Moroccan occupation forces in the Mahbes sector and the areas of Akad Arkan and Wadi Amarkiba.

The attacks of SPLA continue, targeting the positions of the Moroccan occupation forces, which "suffered severe losses in lives and equipment along the wall of shame and humiliation" (the sand wall), added the same communiqué.

