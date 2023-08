Tunis/Tunisia — Ons Jabeur (world No. 5) secured exemption from the first round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnat, USA.

In the second round, the Tunisian tenniswoman will play the winner of the game pitting China's Zhu Lin (world No. 36 ) against world No. 28 Ukrainanian Anhelina Kalinina.

This tournament will be Jabeur's final phase of warm-up for the US Open due next August 28-September 10.