Egypt: Dragon Fruit Planting Expands in Sinai

The highly-priced dragon fruit is being cultivated in Egypt's Sinai, Youm7 reported on Saturday.

Samir Abu Zour, one of the owners a dragon fruit farm in the village of "Al-Sakaskeh" east of the city of Arish, said that he has cultivated for two years, saying "I started by buying seedlings from Arish and then bringing a number of seedlings from Mansoura to expand and succeeded in that."

He continued that other local residents expanded the cultivation of dragon fruits inside their home gardens as well as on farms.

He pointed out that there is a great demand for dragon fruit because it is rich in antioxidants, which reduce inflammation and diseases, prevent cell damage, and fight chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and arthritis, in addition to fighting aging and wrinkles.