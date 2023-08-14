Egypt: Dragon Fruit Planting Expands in Sinai

13 August 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The highly-priced dragon fruit is being cultivated in Egypt's Sinai, Youm7 reported on Saturday.

Samir Abu Zour, one of the owners a dragon fruit farm in the village of "Al-Sakaskeh" east of the city of Arish, said that he has cultivated for two years, saying "I started by buying seedlings from Arish and then bringing a number of seedlings from Mansoura to expand and succeeded in that."

He continued that other local residents expanded the cultivation of dragon fruits inside their home gardens as well as on farms.

He pointed out that there is a great demand for dragon fruit because it is rich in antioxidants, which reduce inflammation and diseases, prevent cell damage, and fight chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and arthritis, in addition to fighting aging and wrinkles.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.