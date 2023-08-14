Egypt: El-Sisi Stands On Flow of Investment Plans for Transport Projects Nationwide

13 August 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, on Saturday, conferred with Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli on the executive status of the investment plan of transportation projects.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala El Said, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait, alongside Transport Minister Kamel El Wazir.

President Sisi was briefed on the efforts aimed at upgrading national roads network, in light of great significance attached to boosting quantum leap achieved in this vital domain that contributed to enhancing movement of citizens and making huge financial revenues.

The president was, also, briefed on the underway efforts to renovate the railways sector, along with the work flow for upgrading both Metro Lines 1 and 2 in the Greater Cairo and establishing Metro line 4.

He, meanwhile, listened to the updates of the underway renovation of ports nationwide.

At a meeting with Madbouli and el Wazir, the president was briefed on the efforts aimed at localization of the transport industry and railways through cooperation with the private sector and mega international companies.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.