Egypt: El-Sisi Stands On Flow of Investment Plans for Transport Projects Nationwide

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, on Saturday, conferred with Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli on the executive status of the investment plan of transportation projects.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala El Said, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait, alongside Transport Minister Kamel El Wazir.

President Sisi was briefed on the efforts aimed at upgrading national roads network, in light of great significance attached to boosting quantum leap achieved in this vital domain that contributed to enhancing movement of citizens and making huge financial revenues.

The president was, also, briefed on the underway efforts to renovate the railways sector, along with the work flow for upgrading both Metro Lines 1 and 2 in the Greater Cairo and establishing Metro line 4.

He, meanwhile, listened to the updates of the underway renovation of ports nationwide.

At a meeting with Madbouli and el Wazir, the president was briefed on the efforts aimed at localization of the transport industry and railways through cooperation with the private sector and mega international companies.