South Africa: Phase 1 of Vereeniging Taxi Rank Finally Open to Commuters

Gauteng MEC for Transport and Logistics, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has officially handed over the first phase of the Vereeniging Intermodal Taxi Facility (Taxido) to the locals and those in surrounding areas in the Sedibeng District Municipality in Gauteng.

In April this year, Deputy President Paul Mashatile visited the Sedibeng District Municipality where he made his first stop at the Taxido, which was under construction after breaking ground almost a decade ago.

The Deputy President described the intermodal system as the best way in ensuring efficient public transport.

The long-awaited intermodal system will incorporate retail space, long-distance buses and the train station.

Phase 1 of the project, according to the provincial department, which commenced in December 2022 was undertaken for R30 million.

This department views this upgrade as a step towards better transportation, and economic growth for communities.

The work completed consisted of refurbishing the existing taxi rank to include new hawker stalls, loading shelters and ablution facilities.

The project is in partnership with the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA), Sedibeng District Municipality and Emfuleni Local Municipality.

The Department had appointed the Gautrain Management Agency (GMA) as the implementing agent for the delivery of the intermodal facility.

Speaking at the handing over on Friday, Diale-Tlabela said the taxi rank is critical in turning Vereeniging into an Economic Development Hub and also serves as a symbol of the delivery of the commitment by government to fast-track the delivery of road infrastructure in the province.

"The department has committed itself to deliver transport infrastructure projects to restore and grow the economy and provide access to economic and much-needed job opportunities to the people of the province," said the MEC.

Diale-Tlabela urged the community and the taxi industry to take care of the facility and avoid vandalising the property.

"I would also like to urge everyone to take good care of this property and avoid vandalism, especially when protesting. This facility is here to service them," she remarked.

She further stated that the intermodal facility will go a long way in improving the lives of township people by supporting local businesses and the informal trading industry in Vereeniging.

The facility is planned to be expanded into a modernised intermodal facility which will promote government's priorities of improving the standard of living in townships and improving economic growth and recovery.

"It will further facilitate the provision of a safe, accessible, convenient public transport system."