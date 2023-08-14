Ethiopia: News - Amhara State Emergency Command Imposes Curfew in Multiple Cities, Orders Resumption of Businesses After Claiming Local Militia Retreats

Addis Abeba — The State of Emergency General Command Post of the Amhara regional state has imposed curfews in major cities and towns and issued notice public service providers, government, community and commercial establishments in Bahir Dar, Gonder, Debre Birhan, Debre Markos, Showa Robit and Lalibela cities to resume work as of tomorrow 10 August.

Shortly before announcing the curfew with movement restrictions, the Command Post announced that "measures has been taken and the rule of law has been restored in the aforementioned cities against the Fano militia that has been engaged in military hostilities with government forces for the last five days. Calling the local militia "bandit group", the Command Post claimed it has received support from the local communities to drive out the Fano armed combatants the city centers.

"Currently, the cities are free from the threat of the bandits. The defense forces and the law enforcement agencies of the region are clearing these robbers from their respective establishments. The community is supporting this work by giving information and doing whatever it can. The defeated group of extremists is trying to hide inside heritage sites and religious institutions in some areas," the Command post said.

The announcement was with the imposition a curfew has been imposed which will last through 23 August and covers Bahir Dar, Gonder, Debre Bierhan, Debre Markos, Showa Robit and Lalibela. Accordingly movements of people and vehicles are restricts after 7:00 PM local time except for emergency medical service vehicles, emergency medical service professionals and authorities of security institutions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Three-wheeled Bajajs and motorcycles have been banned from operating in the cities while other city transport service providers are required to return to work and provide services as of tomorrow 04 August.

Furthermore, restrictions are place on public meeting, parades and similar activities in the region without permissions, "as well as actions that disrupt public movement and disrupt transportation services in any way."

Today's announcement is the second official announcement after Temesgen Tiruneh, Director General of National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), and leader of the military Command Post admitted on 06 August that armed groups operating in the region have "taken control" of some zones, woredas (districts) and towns in the region.

Temesgen also revealed that the armed forces who he said referred to as "robbery force" have also "released criminals from prison" in some places. He accused them of operating to "dismantle the regional state government" with a broader goal of moving onto the "federal system."

The regional state is under a state of emergency approved by the Council of Ministers but is yet to be approved by the HoPR. The military decree will primarily be implemented in the Amhara regional state, but in the wake of situations that exacerbate the security crisis in the region or nationwide, it can be implemented anywhere in the country, according to Gedion Timotheows, Minister of Justice. AS