Ethiopia: News - Government Set to Award Second Telecom License By End of 2023

11 August 2023
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Ethiopian authorities have confirmed their plans to award the highly anticipated second telecommunications license before the end of 2023. Balcha Reba, the Director General of the Ethiopian Communication Authority (ECA), revealed that all necessary preparations had been made. Balcha Reba, the Director General of the Ethiopian Communication Authority (ECA), has confirmed that all necessary preparations for the issuance of the second license tender process have been completed.

On 30June, 2023, the authority issued a request for qualifications (RFQ) with a submission deadline set for 15September, 2023. Balcha revealed that once the authority has received the submissions from the bidders, it will proceed to the second phase of the licensing process, which is the request for proposal. The Director General told Ethiopian News Agency that this process may take approximately two to three months, leading to the potential issuance of the third license in either November or December.

The renowned French telecommunications giant Orange has expressed interest in bidding for a minority stake in the Ethiopian telecom market. In June 2023, Alioune Ndiaye, Orange's Africa CEO, visited Ethiopia's capital, Addis Abeba, for discussions with government officials. Alongside Orange, E&, UAE's largest telecom operator, is also considering a bid for a 45% stake in Ethio Telecom. The government reinstated the tendering process in November, inviting international telecom operators to demonstrate their interest in the partial privatization of the state-owned Ethio Telecom.

Safaricom Ethiopia emerged as the winner of one of the two licenses made available to private telecommunication operators in May 2021, offering $850 million and committing to invest $8.5 billion over ten years. Safaricom Ethiopia also became the second operator to offer mobile money services after receiving a license in May 2023.

However, Ethio Telecom continues to dominate the telecom sector. Just a month ago, the state-owned provider announced impressive financials, generating a total revenue of 75.8 billion birr during the 2015 Ethiopian fiscal year, surpassing its target by 101%. AS

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.