Rwanda: Mount Kenya University Rwanda Alumni Urged to Collect Certificates After Waiver

press release

Past graduands of the former Mount Kenya University Rwanda (MKUR) campus (renamed Mount Kigali University) yet to collect their certificates can now do so. This is after the institution waived all accrued storage penalties.

Mount Kenya University (MKU) Founder and Chairman of the University Council, Prof. Simon Gicharu, announced the waiver during the university's 23rd graduation ceremony on 1st August.

Prof. Gicharu noted that the Covid-19 pandemic that adversely affected students had contributed to the accumulation of uncollected certificates.

"This issue was worsened by the economic effects of the pandemic," the MKU Chairman explained.

He said, referring to alumni of both universities: "More than 4,000 past students have accumulated storage fees, library arrears, and late return of graduation gowns."

Prof. Gicharu explained that the university didn't want to a hindrance to graduands' quest to unlock infinite possibilities. "Therefore, we are extending this waiver, and all past students can now come and collect their academic certificates."

More than 600 students from Mount Kigali University (formerly the MKU Rwanda campus) graduated at the ceremony held in Thika, Kenya. This graduation came four months after the Government of Rwanda accredited the former campus to operate as a fully-fledged university under the new name.

Acting Mount Kigali University Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Martin Kimemia, says the accreditation in April this year represents a turning point for the institution.

In a speech read for him by the university's Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of operations, Dr. John Nyiligira, he further noted that MKU's 23rd graduation ceremony marked a countdown to the day the Rwanda university will graduate students at its campus in Kigali.

Dr. Kimemia says the newly-accredited university has a clear roadmap on when it will, for the first time, hold a graduation ceremony in Rwanda.

"We look forward to soon holding the ceremony right here in our campus," he informed the graduands who came to celebrate the graduation at the University Pavilion.

Dr Kimemia notes that Mount Kigali University's accreditation by the Government on 20th April was the outcome of collective efforts by Management and the Board of Directors.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This accreditation has opened a realm of opportunities, including degree awarding, simplified professional licensure, credit transfers, and the establishment of a strong global network through alumni collaborations.

Dr. Kimemia's words of encouragement resonated with the graduates, their families, and the university community.

The Ag. VC adds that the university will collaborate with MKU to introduce new market-driven programmes. The university plans to offer a programme in the German language, to enable Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BScN) students pursue job opportunities abroad. For example, a pact signed in Nairobi last month between MKU and Austrian organization Lebenshilfe Tirol provides opportunities for the nursing graduates to work in the European nation.

Dr. Kimemia also says Mount Kigali University will focus on strengthening research activities and also sensitise students to complete their studies on time.

The Ag. VC's vision for the university revolves around nurturing intellectual curiosity, instilling values, and promoting inclusivity within its diverse community.

More than 6,000 students (including Mount Kigali University's 643) from diverse fields in Business and Economics, Health Sciences, Social Sciences, Law, and Information Technology graduated during MKU's 23rd Graduation Ceremony.

The day's theme, "Embracing Law, Science, and Technology for the Achievement of Climate Change Interventions," reflected the university's progressive approach to education, equipping graduates with the knowledge and skills to address pressing global challenges, notably climate change.