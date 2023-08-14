Uganda: EOC's Bishop Kibuuka Blasts World Bank Over Suspension of Lending to Uganda

The chairperson of Christian Ecumenical Council of Uganda (CECU) who also doubles as the presiding Bishop of the Evangelical Orthodox Church in Uganda Jacinto Kibuuka has taken a swipe at the World Bank over its latest move to suspend lending to Uganda over the passing of the Anti-Homosexuality law.

Speaking during the ordination of three deacons at the Mamre Prayer Centre in Namugongo on Sunday, Bishop Kibuuka said Uganda will not be coerced into homosexuality as the west wants by using the World Bank.

"There is no problem without a solution. Even if they decided to freeze lending to us, we won't change our stance. Uganda is not the first or last country to pass a law against homosexuality. Many have done the same and are still progressing. We too shall stand on our own," Kibuuka said.

He also applauded President Museveni for standing his ground on homosexuality but urged government to learn a lesson from the suspension of lending to the country by the World Bank.

"We ask our government to be careful now that they have stopped funding. It should be strict on combating corruption .Those involved should be held with an iron hand. The resources we have should be utilized well . Nonsensical expenditures should stop."

Bishop Kibuuka also asked Ugandans to take part in poverty alleviation programs like the Parish Development Model.

The ordaining

During the ceremony, three deacons including Kijura Nsorro from Kabarole, Moses Lyomoki from Kibuku and Christian Katembo from DR.Congo were ordained as reverend fathers.

The seminarians who were ordained included Emmanuel Okiria from Katakwi district, Ferdinand Pike Lugobe from Wakiso district, Ben Nagiloyi from Budaka district, Francis Keedi from Butembo district, Moses Kirya from Pallisa district and Jacques Kathembo North Kivu from DR Congo.

On the other side, Kahindo Bakereti Felizianne from Lume, sector Rwenzori, territories de Beni, DR Congo professed her first vows as a nun.

Bishop Kibuuka urged the newly ordained clergy to use their calling to spread God's gospel in truthfulness and to develop God's people as opposed to exploiting them.