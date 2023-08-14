Rwanda: Showbiz Recap - Diamond Platnmuz Ends Beef With Mico the Best, Giants of Africa Kicks of in Kigali and More

The past few days were good for Rwanda's entertainment industry.

Last week, Diamond Platnumz's feud with Mico The Best, which lasted for several years, came to an end after the Tanzanian Bango Flava star agreed to pay all the debts he owed the Rwandan singer.

Same week, the Tanzanian musician headlined the opening of the Giants of Africa Festival in a sold out concert that attracted thousands of revelers from different parts of the world.

Luxury and vintage cars showcased at Kigali Auto Show

Over 30 luxury and vintage cars were showcased at the first edition of Kigali Auto show which took place last Saturday, August 12, at Gahanga Cricket Stadium in Kicukiro, Kigali.

Although contrary to the previously announced poster of 100 cars, the approximately 30 vintage cars that were displayed served as a great depiction of the saying "old is gold." Featuring fine looking beetles, G-wagons and other car models whose owners were intent on showcasing their skills at the stadium, alongside quite a number of motorbikes.

The event also featured performances of local DJs including Tyga, Pyfo and Illest among others.

Diamond Platnumz ends 'beef' with Mico The Best

Diamond Platnumz's feud with Mico The Best, which has lasted for several years, came to an end after the Tanzanian Bango Flava star agreed to pay all the debts he owed Rwandan singer Mico The Best.

The New Times understands that Wasafi's management approached Mico The Best in August, a few days before the label owner was scheduled to travel to Kigali to headline the opening concert of the Giants of Africa Festival.

Although it is not known exactly how much money Mico The Best was paid, there are reports that he was refunded seven million Rwandan francs.

Diamond Platnumz opens Giants of Africa Festival

Tanzanian Bango Flava star Diamond Platnumz, also known as Simba, became the first artiste to headline the Giants of Africa festival which is is taking place in Rwanda and runs until 19 August.

The 'Babalao' hit maker performed for thousands of revelers who had gathered at the BK arena to experience the opening ceremony of the Giants of Africa 20th anniversary.

The sold out concert also saw performances of Rwandan musicians like Massamba Intore and Sherry Silver among others.

It is the first concert to stage during the ongoing Giants of Africa festival which will end on 19 August, with a big concert that will be headlined by Nigeria's Davido and Tiwa savage.