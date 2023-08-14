Angola, China Review Bilateral Cooperation

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço met Saturday with minister of Commerce of China Wang Wentao to review the friendship and cooperation ties between the two countries.

At the end of the audience, the Chinese official, who is carrying out a work visit to Angola, did not address the press.

Wang Wentao is taking part in the 2nd Meeting of the Guiding Commission for Sino-Angolan Economic and Trade Cooperation this Sunday (13).

Both governments are developing bilateral cooperation in the political, diplomatic, economic, commercial, cultural, educational, consular, police and military fields.

China is the largest export market for Angolan oil, the main source of financing and the largest source of goods imported by Angola.

Angola has become the world's second largest oil supplier to China and the second largest trading partner of the Asian country on the African continent. AL/ADR/CF/NIC